William Anderson

William (Bill) Anderson, of Greeley, Colorado, passed on Jan. 27, 2022, from complications due to COVID-19. Bill Anderson was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 24, 1934. Bill graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, class of 1952. He enlisted in the Air Force for four years, serving in the Philippines during the Korean Conflict. He was a police officer for the City of Baltimore and a Maryland state trooper. He spent the rest of his career in commercial real estate. He married Mary Catherine (nee Butler) in 1955. They had four children, and after 40 years of marriage, she preceded Bill in death. On Dec. 30, 1995, Bill married his second wife, Christina (nee Rupinski). They were married until her death in 2011. Bill was a loyal member of the Frederick Rotary, serving two terms as president. He was also a wish grantor for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which he loved to do. Bill was an avid reader and loved traveling, musicals, trivia and doing puzzles. In addition to Mary Catherine and Christina, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Spangler; and his parents. He is survived by daughters, Stephanie Stamm, Kelly (Frank) Guay and Andrea (Richard) Pegg; and grandchildren, Ashley Chess, William Ludemann, and Nicholas and Benjamin Pegg; and four great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held later. Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make gifts in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.