William “Bill” Baltzer Fox, 90, of Dickerson, Maryland, passed away on March 18, 2022.
He was the loving husband to JoAnn Emma (Marose) Fox.
Born Aug. 21, 1931, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late William Guy and Ethel Nancy (Larkin) Fox.
Bill is survived by four children, Rebecca Schreffler (Victor) of Yuba City, California, Dorothy Jury (Lon), of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Karschner (Shorty), of Dickerson, Maryland, and William B. Fox ll (Elayne), of Largo, Florida, 11 grandchildren, Jonathan Schreffler, Andrea (Schreffler) Taylor, Stephen Schreffler, Helaine Henry, Laura Skakle, Sam and Maddy Lehr, Logan, Erin and Kaylin Jury, and Kevin Fox; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kyle Skakle; four siblings, Walter Guy Fox, of California, Nancy Judd (Richard), of Connecticut, James “Buddy” Fox (Karla), of Connecticut, and Ann Stensland, of Iowa.
Bill was preceded in death by two daughters; Joan Marucci and Ida Fox Leppo.
Married to JoAnn for more than 69 years, Bill was a devoted husband and father; his family was held dearest to his heart. He was extremely proud of his service in the Air Force at Loring Air Force Base, in Maine, during the Korean War. Most recently he was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter No. 142. After graduating from the University of Oregon’s School of Architecture, perhaps one of Bill’s biggest accomplishments was becoming an architect — his profession from 1960 until the present day. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects. He designed many buildings: houses, churches, hospitals, schools and government buildings, including buildings in national and county parks. He also completed several historic renovations. He was an advocate for the disabled and barrier free architecture. In 1968, he was appointed by the governor of Maryland to serve on the Governors Committee on Employment of People With Disabilities, where he served for 25 years. He received multiple awards for his work on barrier-free architecture. One of his most rewarding projects was the house that he designed and built, and he lived there for more than 50 years until his passing. In the late 1970s, Bill renewed his teenage passion for antique cars and purchased a 1934 Ford V8 Fordor. This purchase led to the purchase of two other 1934 Fords. He became a lifelong member of the Early Ford V8 Club of America —National Capital Regional Group No. 36 and Northern Virginia Region Group No. 96 — as well as the Early Ford V8 Foundation. His passion for the antique Ford V8s, along with his love of architecture, collided into what Bill would most likely consider his crowning achievement: his design and construction of the Early Ford V8 Foundation Museum, located in Auburn, Indiana. Bill’s award-winning 1934 Ford V8 Roadster, proudly donated to the museum by Bill in 2020, is now part of a museum display.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, March 25 from 10-11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 20100 Fisher Ave., Poolesville, Maryland, where Bill was a longtime faithful attender. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Bill will be laid to rest at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Maryland, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Early Ford V8 Foundation Museum, P.O. Box 284, Auburn, IN 46706.