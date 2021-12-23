On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, heaven gained another angel, William “Barry” Martin, of Woodbine. He was the son of the late William Beuchert Martin and Phyllis Elaine Burton Martin, born on May 3, 1951, the third of 11 children. Barry worked on his father’s farm in Woodbine and graduated from Glenelg High School, where he was active in sports and won a Howard County cross-country trophy. He coached baseball for Triumph Boys Club, where he met his future wife and love of his life, Janet Elizabeth Mount. They married in 1976 and were blessed with a daughter, Nicole, in 1981 and a son, Jason, in 1998.
Barry worked on his family’s farm for more than 25 years and served in the Maryland 175th Air National Guard for 26 years. He also worked in customer service at Harvest Fare in Lisbon and then Food Lion. A very personable man with a distinctive chuckle, Barry spread the word of God to people he met and people he knew. He would reach into his shirt pocket and pull out an index card and share scripture from the Bible. Barry was quick to lift people up in prayer for healing and blessings. He was a loyal member and usher at Church of the Redeemer, Gaithersburg, and was a leader and active member with Celebrate Recovery, where he found great joy in sharing his testimony.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Nicole Danielle Martin Paladines and Jason Daniel Martin; grandchildren, Jorge Ivan, Carlos Aiden and Danielle Adrian Paladines; son-in-law, Carlos Paladines; siblings, Elizabeth Marie Martin Taylor, Paul Bradley Martin, Richard Brian Martin Sr., Kevin Bruce Martin, Melissa Bernadette Martin Beall, John Burton Martin, Mark Brennan Martin, Matthew Dale Martin and Andrew Bennett Martin; as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Barry was the brother of the late Rhonda Brooke Ford Martin.
A visitation will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701 on Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 19425 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20879. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, located at 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Redeemer, sent to the address above, mentioning “Celebrate Recovery” on the memo line.
