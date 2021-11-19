William Bates

Mr. William “Bill” Bates, 87, of Thurmont, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 16, 2021. Bill leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Dolores; a son, William and wife Kathy; and a daughter, Debbie.
Auctions were one of Bill’s favorite pass times. He also enjoyed fishing with his friend Truman May and enjoyed being outdoors. Bill’s career was with Unysis, where he worked on all types of computers. He went all over the Washington area working on them. He also helped out with some of the programming. There were numerous awards given to him for outstanding work.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, Maryland, 21701.