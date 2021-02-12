William Beheler

William Murray Beheler, 92, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, residing recently in Bloomington, Indiana, passed away Feb. 3, 2021. Born Nov. 29, 1928 in Lexington, Kentucky, he is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Beheler, married Sept 7, 1957; his sister, Betty Beheler Isaacs, of Somerset, Kentucky; and four children, Joanne E. Lovrinic, of Greenwood, Indiana, Carol A. Redding (Patrick), of Coounty Mayo, Ireland; Diane M. Johnson (Montell), of Whiteland, Indiana, and David W. Beheler (Deborah), Holly Hills, Florida. He loved many grandchildren: Andrew Johnson (Emily), Joel Johnson (Jillian), Zachary Johnson, Reese Johnson, Michael Redding, Erin Redding, Tara Redding Quinlivan (Michael), Adrianne Redding Kane (Ryan), Allyson Beheler, Avery Beheler, Ellis Beheler, Jacob Lovrinic, John Lovrinic and Genevieve Lovrinic; and great-grandchildren: June Kane, Marlie Johnson.
Bill graduated from Transylvania University before serving in the U.S. Navy. He received a Master’s degree in microbiology from the University of Kentucky. He headed microbiology at Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, Indiana, and many years for the U.S. Department of the Army, Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland. He served as associate director for extramural research, center of devices and radiological health, food and drug administration, Rockville, Maryland, before retiring in 1989.
Bill enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening and DIY woodworking, making several beautiful furniture pieces for the home. He was very active with competitive swimming as a referee and later as a competitive Masters swimmer. Bill enjoyed camping and travelling with his wife, children and grandchildren in the U.S. and Europe. One of his greatest passions was for recording 1930 from 1960 musicians of many genres including country, early rock, big band, jazz and blues, and he happily shared these with family and friends.
A jack-of-all-trades, he is remembered for his sense of humor, love of candy and oatmeal cookies, automotive savvy, creative inventions, computer curiosity, dumpster raiding and repurposing before it was cool, tinkering and collecting with the ability to have “just what is needed” and helpful advice for all projects presented to him.
He was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Donations in remembrance of Bill may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Bloomington, Indiana. Interment services are pending family arrangements.