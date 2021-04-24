William “Bill” Correll Jr. passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a short battle with COVID-19. He was son of William Correll Sr. and Ruth Correll of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He was a loving husband to Joyce Shepherd Correll; big brother to sister Gretchen Correll, of Durham, North Carolina; and devoted father to Alex and Eric, of Mount Airy, Maryland.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, “Pop” Bill Warne, “Nana” Maude Warne, Grandma Bernice Correll, Grandpa Gottlieb Correll; and his aunt ,Linda W. Horst.
Bill was born in Peckville, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 2, 1966. He graduated from Loyalsock High School in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 1984 and later the University of Maryland in 1988 with a degree in marine biology.
For 12 years, Bill was an adult leader in Cub Scout Packs 1688 and 460 and Troop 460. He was a merit badge counselor and assistant scout master, and as with all things, Bill excelled and earned his Wood Badge beads by completing his leadership ticket. He enjoyed attending Philmont and Sea Base High Adventures with his son, Alex, and his many camping adventures with Eric. He was extremely proud of Alex earning his Eagle Scout rank.
Bill was also a dedicated public servant, having served for more than 30 years with the Food and Drug Administration. He began his FDA career in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, moving on to Washington D.C. and then settling in College Park, Maryland. For the last seven years, he served as the Director of the Office of Compliance at the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN).
He led his office in producing a remarkable volume of work to protect the public. Bill’s knowledge, leadership, balanced approach to problem solving and finesse in taking calculated risks in the interest of consumer protection contributed to many seizures over his storied career. Importantly, during this COVID-19 pandemic, the urgency, complexity and mission-critical nature of his work remained omnipresent and true to form. His drive and commitment to public health remained unabated. During the pandemic, he continued to deliver a comprehensive compliance and enforcement operation even after transitioning to fulltime remote work for 100 percent of his office. He was a man who dedicated his entire career to protecting others. He was a mentor to many and took the time to train and mold his team. He truly invested time in knowing his employees and building relationships. He would often stay late into the night to see a case through — even if it were Friday afternoon right before a holiday. He believed food safety was a 24/7 job, so he made himself readily available to his staff. He looked out for his employees, took many of them under his wing and proved to have a huge impact on them as successful public servants.
Although he devoted a large part of his life to work, he found time to build memories with family, friends and those he cared for. He embraced Joyce’s love of theater by accompanying her to many shows, especially her favorite, Les Misérables, five times. He always looked forward to yearly family trips to Knoebels, times spent at the Ridge, NASCAR races and gaming with his buddy Eric not to mention his love of Star Wars, Ancient Aliens and Curse of Oak Island.
Bill was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, coworker and friend. He will be truly missed by many.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Maryland on April 27, 2021. The funeral service will also be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, at Stauffer Funeral Home 2021 with the interment at Prospect Cemetery in Mount Airy immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to any of the following organizations that Bill loved, including Boy Scout Troop 460, A is for Africa, and the NRA.