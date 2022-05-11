Mr. William “Bill” E. Lucas passed into God’s hands April 21, 2022. Born Jan. 8, 1955, in Warren County, Virginia, Bill was the son of Robert Lucas Sr. and Ruth (Smedly) Lucas. He was the longtime partner of 33 years to Deanna (Dee) Roberts.
Bill is survived by his brother, Jeffrey J. Lucas and family. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Kevin L. Lucas, Robert L. Lucas Jr. and Kimberly K. Lucas; and his parents.
He graduated from Warren County High School, class of 1972. He was known in some circles as “Wild Bill,” but in music circles, he was the “Great White Noise.” His love of the guitar started in his teens and continued throughout his entire life. He mentored a few during this time and impacted several to become great musicians. He joined several bands, namely Apple City Band, South Mountain Band, New City Band and Sagebrush. He would travel a minimum of 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours to play a gig or play for friends. He was a dedicated person to his music. He had many loyal friends because of his love for music but also because he was a kind, joyful and giving person. He could also be a very humorous soul. He tried to live his life one day at a time and not take it for granted. He had a special role he played with his “grand-girls,” Casey and Lexi, for most of their lives growing up. He nurtured them with joy and the joy of experiencing life. He was a simple man, didn’t ask for much, just grateful for the day. He found solitude and peace going into the woods next to his home and being with nature.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of life at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, with a service immediately following at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Liberty Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Libertytown, MD 21762, or Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
