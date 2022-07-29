William "Bill" Hayes

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of William Francis Hayes (“Bill”), of New Market, Maryland, on July 22, 2022.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; children, Michael Hayes, Susan O’Connor (Kevin) and Melissa Barry (Don); and grandchildren, Kate, Riley, Sean and Patrick Barry, and Shea, Liam, Kira and Nora O’Connor. He will be dearly missed by his brothers, Thomas (Lynn) and Gerald Hayes; and brother-in-law, David Gentry (Basia). He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eileen Hayes.
Bill was an avid golfer who enjoyed winters in Naples, Florida. He loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and spend time with his grandchildren and many dear friends. He never turned down an IPA and stayed hopelessly faithful to the Redskins and Nationals.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Ijamsville, Maryland, directly followed by a reception at Holly Hills Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill Hayes’ name to St. Mary’s University of Minnesota (Winona).