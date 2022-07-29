William "Bill" Hayes

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of William Francis Hayes (“Bill”), of New Market, Maryland, on July 22, 2022.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; children, Michael Hayes, Susan O’Connor (Kevin) and Melissa Barry (Don); and grandchildren, Kate, Riley, Sean and Patrick Barry, and Shea, Liam, Kira and Nora O’Connor. He will be dearly missed by his brothers, Thomas (Lynn) and Gerald Hayes; and brother-in-law, David Gentry (Basia). He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eileen Hayes.