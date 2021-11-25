William “Bill” Walter Walk, Jr., 85 of Glenwood, MD passed away on November 7, 2021, at Glen Hill Assisted Living in Dayton, MD.
Bill was born May 24, 1936, in Pennsylvania the son of the late William W. Walk, Sr. and the late Clara Gladys Walk (nee Bryner).
He worked for Marvico then owned Walk Co. Inc. He served in the United States Army, and was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, and the American Legion. Bill was always willing to help out a neighbor & farmers in the area with his heavy equipment.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Lowrey & husband Curtis; his former wife Ann Walk; his siblings Carol Bowie, Judy Porter, Linda Miller and Robert Walk. Also survived by his grandchildren Dustin Walk Austin Lowrey.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company-New Building Fund PO Box 40 Lisbon Md. 21765 (memo section: please write “Building Fund in Memory of Bill Walk”)
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.