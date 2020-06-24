William "Bill" Wanatosky

William “Bill” Charles Wanatosky, 85, of New Market, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband to Joan Carol (Gonda) Wanatosky for 62 wonderful years. Born on June 13, 1935, in New Castle, PA, he was the son of William Wanatosky and Esther (Broschart) Wanatosky.
Bill volunteered for United States Army at the age of 19 and served in Europe for two years at the time of the Korean War.
Bill studied mechanical engineering at Youngstown University for three years then changed his major to education where he completed his bachelor’s degree at Slippery Rock University. He earned his Master’s Degree at Westminster College and was a recipient of several National Science Foundation grants where he continued to advance in mathematics at Oklahoma State University and State University of New York at Buffalo.
Bill was a mathematics teacher for 33 years, beginning his career at Neshannock High School in New Castle, PA, then completing his career at Wootton High School in Rockville, MD, where he was the head of the math department for 25 years and sponsor of the competitive math team.
He married his high school sweetheart on June 21, 1958, and he cherished her throughout their 62 years together. He was a great role model to his children and grandchildren showing by example, love, kindness, humor and faith. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill was an avid sports enthusiast participating in high school sports. He enjoyed coaching his children in sports; was an avid golfer; and thoroughly enjoyed watching his two oldest grandsons’ wrestling matches. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and spending summers in Ocean City, MD, and winters in Florida!
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Jolene Loveless (John) of New Market, MD, his son William J. Wanatosky (Yulia) of Olney, MD, his sister, Arlene Wanatosky of Homer City, PA, and four grandchildren: Dr. Joseph Abretski of Richmond, VA, David Abretski of Arlington, VA, Alexandra Wanatosky, and Andrew Wanatosky of Olney, MD.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD, 21754. COVID related rules, social distancing and mask wearing will be required.
A Catholic funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church.
Due to COVID restrictions on the size of gatherings, the family and church will offer a video recorded option. If you would like to attend the funeral in person, please email bcw0617@gmail.com and state in your email your full name and the number of attendees in your party to request seat(s). If you prefer to view the video recorded option, please send an email stating your preference for the recorded option and provide your full name and email address so that the family can send you the link to view the video after the funeral is completed.
Father Michael Jendrek, pastor of the church, will officiate. A private family interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church or Frederick County Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.