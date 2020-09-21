William "Bill" Williams

William “Bill” Archie Williams, 88, of Boonsboro, formerly of Middletown, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home and Village, Boonsboro.
Born Oct. 19, 1931, he was a son of the late Bedford Henry and Mary Frances Ritenour Williams of Strasburg, VA. He was the devoted and loving husband of the late Betty Hockman Williams, his wife of 68 years.
Surviving are his children Brenda Williams Bohn and husband Bill, Michael Williams and wife Pam; grandchildren Chad Bohn and wife Kristin; Craig Bohn and wife Molly, and Erik Williams and wife Ann; great-grandsons Logan and Corbin Bohn, and a great-granddaughter Blayke Bohn. Also surviving are his brother James Williams and wife Lila of Woodstock, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers Frances and Earl, his sisters Pearl, Nina, Thelma, and infants Paul and Lucy.
Bill Worked for Southern States Coop for over 44 years, starting out sweeping floors, working in the warehouse, on the books, and as a clerk He moved from Strasburg, VA, to Middletown in 1961 to become manager of the Southern States store there. He later became a petroleum tech representative and then advanced to the position of district manager, a position he held until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the Frederick Petroleum Dealers Association of Frederick County and the Maryland Petroleum Dealers Association.
Bill was active with the town of Middletown and served as the first Board of Appeals Chairman. He was elected Burgess of Middletown in 1985 and served in that position until 1988.
Having been a faithful and active member of Middletown Zion Lutheran Church for over 55 years, bill served on two call committees , the church council, the Men’s Bible class, the cemetery board, and was a member of Zion”s bowling team. He often volunteered at Mar-Lu-Ridge and with People Helping People as well. He was a life member of the Catoctin Fish and Game Association where he served as their treasurer for over 20 years.
Always active in sports, Bill was one of the original members to start Middletown Valley Athletic Association (MVAA). He coached various youth leagues in baseball and basketball. He also enjoyed playing baseball himself for Middletown and Harmony.
The family will receive friends at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Wearing masks and social distancing will be in effect for the visitation and and service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fahrney-Keedy for their kindness and outstanding support. Special appreciation is also extended to Washington County Hospice for their caring comfort.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769 or to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.