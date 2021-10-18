William Brittain Jr.

Mr. William “Bill” Lawrence Brittain Jr., 59, of Frederick, died Friday, October 15, 2021 at his residence.
Born January 10, 1962 in Lansing, MI, he was the son of the late William and Shirley (Dovre) Brittain.
Bill ran a chimney sweeping business, worked as a machinist, and was always an avid maker and hobbiest. In recent years, Bill devoted himself to photography. In addition to Dara Markowitz., his wife of 31 years, he is survived by his children, Benjamin, Jacob and Charlotte Brittain.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William’s name to a charity of ones choice.
Online condolences may be sharedatwww.keeneybasford.com.