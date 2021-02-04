William Thomas Cavey Jr., 71, of Thurmont, passed away Feb. 3, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born Aug. 13, 1949, he was the son of the late William T. Cavey Sr. and Mary nee Cox Cavey.
William was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1971.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 168 in Thurmont and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lewis Cavey; in-laws Leonard and Anna Lewis; and brother-in-law Mark Lewis. He is survived by his sons, William T. Cavey III (Amber) and Jason L. Cavey (Jenna); grandchildren, Jonah T. Cavey and Hannah N. Cavey; brother, Steve Cavey (Anne); sister, Thelma Summer; brother-in-law, Andy Lewis (Laureen); sisters-in-law, Della Alexander (Gordon), and Janet Lewis; stepgrandchildren, Nathen Gift, Alex Gift, Sammi Ambrose and Amber Turtz; and many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.
William’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. For online condolences, visit www.blacksfuneralhomes.com.