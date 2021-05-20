William Charles Mackinzie Jr., USAF, Ret., 86, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Autumn Lake Nursing Home in Walkersville. Born Sept. 8, 1934, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William C. Mackinzie Sr. and Marie Mackinzie, nee Benesch; he was the dedicated husband of the late Boots Mackinzie, nee Glass; beloved father of William Paul Mackinzie and his wife Debbie, of Matthews, North Carolina, Laurie Marie Hossler and her husband Mark, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Joyce Ann Meckley and her husband Randy, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and William Charles Mackinzie III and his wife Christine, of Orlando, Florida; loving grandfather to nine grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, and devoted great grandfather of seven great-grandchildren, and one stepgreat-grandchild. He was predeceased by siblings Doris Mackinzie Fischer and Joanie Mackinzie.
Mr. Mackinzie was a jet mechanic for the United States Air Force for 20 years, from 1953 to 1973. During that time, he proudly served one tour in Vietnam, and two tours in South Korea. In his spare time, he enjoyed building and flying radio control model airplanes.
A funeral service with military honors will be held noon, Friday, May 21, 2021, at Keysville Union Cemetery, 7301 Keysville Road, Keymar, MD 21757, with his Pastor Heath Wilson officiating. Arrangements by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., Taneytown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 7023, Marrifield, VA 22116.