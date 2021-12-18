William Clipper

William Thomas “Bill” Clipper, 78, Burkittsville, passed away on Sunday Dec. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 13, 1943, son of the late Harold W. and Emma Muller Clipper. Bill was the loving husband of the late Karen Timmons and stepfather to Michael Rypka. He is survived by two sons, William (Julie) Clipper and Rob Clipper; grandchildren, Ripley and William; dear sister, Carolyn (Joe) Sauthoff; stepbrothers in the Ermer family; extra special friend, Mona Thiele; and his bosom buddy, Piper Dog. He had been formerly married To Susan Heyman.
Bill graduated from the University of Maryland in 1966 with a major in economics and a minor in business administration. Bill was a distinguished wrestler for the Terrapins, and a proud, active brother of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
After serving as a captain in the Marine Corps from 1967-1974, Bill had a recognized career with the Washington Post and the Washington Times. A secondary career took him into real estate and historic preservation, and posts within the U.S. State Department and federal security, among others.
Bill had a strong sense of adventure. He was a lover of travel, and he always sought to share these fun times with his family — from driving in a convertible down the Pacific Coast Highway as a young man on the advertising beat, to infamous family canoe trips down the Potomac to Harpers Ferry where the takeout always seemed to be “just around the next bend,” or the family trips to Bermuda on many occasions to visit with his uncle and the Clippers, who lived there. Bill truly sought to create memories with and for those he loved.
More recently, Bill filled his time restoring historic homes in the Frederick area, researching the family history and genealogy, all while deeply researching, studying and collecting Civil War era antiques and memorabilia. He also served as president of the South Mountain Battlefield Historic Society and was an active donor to various historic charities in the area.
Visitation services will be held at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m. EST.
Funeral services will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Burkittsville, Maryland, on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., with interment in the Union Cemetery, also in Burkittsville.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.