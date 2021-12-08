William Thomas “Bill” Clipper, 78, Burkittsville, passed away suddenly on Sunday Dec. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Baltimore City on April 13, 1943. He was a son of the late Harold W. and Emma Muller Clipper.
Bill was the loving husband of the late Karen Timmons and stepfather to Michael.
He is survived by two sons, Bill (Julie) Clipper and Rob Clipper; grandchildren, Ripley and Will; dear sister, Carolyn (Joe) Southoff; stepbrothers in the Ermer family, extra special friend, Mona Thiele; and his bosom buddy dog, Piper. He had been formerly married to Susan Hegman.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at a time not yet determined, with interment in the Union Cemetery, Burkittsville.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.