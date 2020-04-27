It is with great sadness that the family of William Francis Cole Sr. who was born September 23, 1948, announces his passing. He went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. Bill will always be remembered and missed dearly by his wife of nearly 51 years, Shirley M. Rowe Cole they were married at the Church of the Brethren on October 4, 1969 on Rosemont Ave in Frederick MD.
William is the son of the late Thomas Cole Sr. and Dorothy Cole of Frederick. Bill worked in construction and for The Frederick News-Post upon his retirement. He was avid hunter, fisherman and loved his gardening. He was preceded in death by two brothers Reed and Thomas Jr. and one sister Tammy. He is survived by one sister Diane Roberts of Frederick and his three children William Cole Jr. (wife Davi) of Gerrardstown West Va., Beverly Banks (husband Chris) of Frederick, Travis Cole (wife Michele) of Wolfsville, MD.
He will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved by many friends. Bill has eight grandchildren Heather, Christina, Melissa, Stacy, Carlie, Billiejo, Nate and Chloe and 12 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by Robert Rowe his brother-in-law whom they shared a very close bond. Bill also shared a close bond with another brother-in-law the late Gary Roberts Sr.
There will be a private service for the family at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A celebration for his life for all family and friends to be announced at a later date.