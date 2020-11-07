William Collings, Jr.

William (Bill) Harold Collings Jr, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Rebecca Collings; and his grandchildren, Ellen Marie and Andrew Benton Collings. He is predeceased by his sister, June (Collings) Moore; his father, Bill; and his beloved mother, Esther.
Bill was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Feb. 9, 1947 to William and Esther (Benton) Collings. He and his sister June grew up in Massachusetts, and Bill earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts. In 1967, Bill volunteered to serve in Vietnam. He returned from Vietnam in late 1969 as a decorated combat veteran, having earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and rising to rank of Captain.
In 1971, Bill welcomed his son, Charles William, into the world. Bill was a devoted father and grandfather, known for his extraordinary tickling skills. He leaves a legacy of love, laughter and happy times that his family will cherish forever.
Bill had a long and rewarding career in the car business, making countless friends along the way. His positivity and enthusiasm punctuated everything he did, including his work. Bill was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Frederick, where he sang in the choir. Bill was an avid sportsman and played golf and softball religiously throughout his adult life. Bill had many other loves, too, including Boston sports teams, Maryland crabs, Cape Cod, crossword puzzles, poker, New England seafood, beer and going to baseball games.
Bill never met a stranger and constantly looked to help others. It brought him joy to make other people happy. Bill was always there to support so many friends and associates, and his memory will be with us forever.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill's ashes will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.