William Cook, Jr.

Mr. William Leroy Cook Jr., 54, of Mount Airy, passed away June 20, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the longtime companion of Becky Baugher of Mount Airy.
Born Jan. 7, 1966, in Baltimore, William was the son of William L. Cook Sr., of Moorefield, WV, and Carolyn Ann Virts of Harpers Ferry, WV. William was a mechanic at Mount Airy Lanes for many years. In addition to bowling, he had a passion for fishing, especially near Cunningham Falls.
In addition to his parents, William is survived by his stepmother, Mary Cook; his stepfather, Leslie Virts; his sisters, Bonnie Cook and Karen Bryan; a niece, Casandra Cook; a nephew, Brian Jenkins Jr.; an uncle, Roy Virts; and several cousins and other relatives, and many friends.
William was preceded in death by two aunts, Susan Spencer and Linda Cook.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in William’s memory may be made to Trout Unlimited (www.tu.org).