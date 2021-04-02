William Costigan III

William J. Costigan III (57 Yrs.) died unexpectedly in a tragic fuel truck accident as a result of medical complications on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. “Billy” was born Aug. 27, 1963 in Bethesda, Maryland. He attended Sherwood High School, where he was a star athlete in football and track and field. A few years after graduating in 1982, Billy created “Costigan’s Towing” in 1987 and became a staple of the community who was loved by many due to his good-natured soul. He moved on from the towing industry to partner up with his wife and best friend of 26 years, Tanya, in starting a fuel company, Metro Petroleum. Billy is survived by his wife, Tanya Costigan; children, Colin (C.J.), Nicholas, Danielle and Joey Delmar; his father, William J. Costigan Jr.; and siblings, Chris, Tommy (Viquen), Gabby (Ed Schillo) and Colleen (Pfeister). In addition, Billy is now reunited with family members he deeply missed every day, his mother, Helen Costigan; sister, Mary Beth; and children, Nicole and Kristin Delmar. Billy was a fun-loving family man who touched the hearts of many. He loved attending all his children’s sporting events between Damascus High School, Good Counsel High School and Salisbury University. He loved his cigars. He loved all dogs, and all dogs loved him. His larger-than-life self — strong, but sweet — won everyone over that he ever came into contact with. Billy was truly the guy who loved and cared about all family, friends and man’s best friends — his dogs! He always loved as hard as he fought.
Billy, we love you to infinity and beyond.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service and reception at the Links of Challedon located at 6166 Challedon Cir, Mount Airy, MD 21771 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Floral arrangements and plants can be sent to The Links of Challedon to be present at the service and reception. Space is limited. Please text Linda at Challedon at 301-366-4287 to confirm your attendance. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.