William Creek

William C. Creek, 76, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, husband of Barbara Hamm Creek, entered into God’s eternal care on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Born on Thursday, Dec. 23, 1943 in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Geneva Virginia Weaver Creek. Bill retired from Verizon Wireless in 2009 after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and later with the Air National Guard.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 30 years, are three children, Julie Baer and her husband, Richard, of Middletown, Maryland, Tracy Selby and her husband, Bruce, of York, Pennsylvania, and The Rev. T. Gregory Knepp of Baltimore, Maryland; and six grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, with the Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held in the church parlor one hour prior to the service.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing and service will be required to wear masks and be socially distanced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolence Fund, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
