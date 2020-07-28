William D. Colson

William David "Bill" Colson, age 88, of Keymar, died Sunday, July, 26, 2020, at Fahrney Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro.
Born Feb. 12, 1932, in New Windsor, he was the son of the late William Joshua and Mildred Waddell Colson. He was the husband of Mary Louise Colson who died in 2010.
Before retiring, he worked for 20 years at Westinghouse in Sykesville as a machinist. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, listening to blue grass music and spending time with his family. He was an active member of Sam's Creek Church of the Brethren, New Windsor.
Surviving are daughter Wanda L. Pipkin and husband Edward of Hagerstown, sons William E. Colson and wife Lucille of Wilkes Barre, PA, David L. Colson and wife Debra of Gettysburg, PA, Joseph M. Colson and wife Sherry of Union Bridge, Douglas J. Colson and wife Ann of Taneytown, Steve A. Colson of Taneytown, two sisters, Shirley Main and husband Charles of Florida, Vonnie Freed and husband Edward of Westminster, a brother Charles Colson and wife Carol of Westminster; 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was predeceased by a sister Mary Jane Colson; and brothers James, Russell and Robert Colson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, at Sam's Creek Church of the Brethren, 2736 Marston Road, New Windsor with the Rev. Paul Leatherman officiating. Interment will follow in Sam's Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway St., Union Bridge and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service at church. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the church and funeral home will be in effect.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sam's Creek Church of the Brethren, c/o Roma Green, 721 S. Springdale Road, New Windsor, MD 21776.
