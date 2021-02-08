William Daniels Jr.

William F. Daniels Jr., of Frederick, Maryland died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Bill, as he was known to family and friends, was born Sept. 1, 1949 in Gainesville, Florida to the late Dr. William F. Daniels Sr. and Helga Z. Daniels. He grew up in Frederick after the family relocated to Maryland, graduating from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in 1969.
Even though Bill was a Frederick local, he had a very international upbringing. He spoke German fluently and attended school in Stockholm, Sweden and Schluchtern, Germany. In his youth, Bill enjoyed playing Babe Ruth League baseball and competitive swimming. He also received a Science Award for his study of the Hysteresis Loop which examined the relationship between magnetic density and magnetic force. Following graduation, Bill pursued his love of music, playing bass guitar in various bands around the Frederick area including the Diplomats. He was an avid reader and was especially interested in World War II history. One of his last great adventures was taking a flight in a World War II era Douglas XB-19 bomber. Bill also enjoyed electronics and restoring and customizing motorcycles. He spent much of his youth on the Neuse River in New Bern, NC, where he enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing and the general outdoors.
Summers included rebuilding various motors, boats and generally anything meant to be on or around the water. Later in life, he worked as a mechanic, plumber, contractor, and as a stained-glass restoration specialist in Frederick and in Charlottesville, VA. Most recently, he served as a medical equipment technician for Whitesell’s Pharmacy in Frederick. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Dr. William F. Daniels, Sr.
He is survived by his daughter Rebecca Daniels of San Francisco; mother Helga Z. Daniels of Frederick; brother Eric Daniels (Sarah) of Frederick; sister Heidi Rivera (Fernando) of Leesburg, VA; aunts Catherine Daniels of Miami, FL, Becky Daniels and Clareanne Daniels both of New Bern, NC; and aunts Marlott Hederich and Hildemarie Ziegler, both of Schluchtern, Germany and uncle, Ed Martin, of Ohio. He is also survived by three nieces and a nephew, many cousins on both the Daniels and Ziegler sides, along with cherished friends and neighbors who became family.
A memorial service will be held later in 2021 as allowed by the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Frederick Community Action Agency in downtown Frederick, Maryland.