William Douglas “Doug” Carter, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Marilou Carter. Born on March 31, 1932, in Attala County, Mississippi, he was the son of Wiley Ray Carter and Annie Louise (Armstrong) Carter.
He was a veteran of the United States Military, having served in the U.S. Air Force as well as the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. He joined Page Communications Company and later became the owner of TCAS, which was responsible for installing communication systems in Southeast Asia, Nigeria and other locations throughout the world.
Doug enjoyed watching baseball and the Redskins, and he was very involved in thoroughbred horse racing. Mr. Carter married his wife, Marilou, on Oct. 15, 2004.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Stuart Allen Carter; a daughter, Kelly Suzanne Carter; and a grandson, Alexander Carter; as well as his siblings, Donald Carter, Tom Carter and Mike Carter. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sybil; and brother, Wiley Ray Jr.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the chapel of the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.