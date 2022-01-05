William Dyer Kenney (known as Dyer) passed on 12/30/2021. He was born on 11/27/1933 in Croswell, Michigan to Ralph & Thelma Kenney.
Dyer was married to his wife Charyn for 48 years until her passing in 2004. They had three children: Susan, Scott and Jeff.
He married his second wife Beatrice Lamb in 2013 and was happily married until she passed in 2016.
Dyer is survived by three Children, three Stepsons, 9 Grand Children and 13 Great Grand Children.
Dyer attended the University of Michigan studying and receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1962. He worked at NASA during the Apollo Project.
Dyer raised cattle, partnered a shade tree nursery and made furniture after he retired.
He will be greatly missed by his family and Friends.
Memorials should be donations to Saint Jude’s Children Hospital