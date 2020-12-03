William Fay Schuhardt, 91, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, from complications of surgery. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol; brother, Edward; daughter and spouse, Susan and Patrick (Lee) Harrelson; son and spouse, Douglas and Deborah Schuhardt; and two grandsons, Jacob (25) and Travis (21).
Bill was born Oct. 13, 1929 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Russell and Ella Schuhardt. He served in the Air Force, then graduated from Michigan State University. He moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, and worked for the NSA as an electronic engineer for 30 years before retiring to Homewood, Frederick, Maryland. He was a prolific handyman, doing projects around the house, at his Silver Spring Presbyterian church, and building his own house on Antietam Creek in Keedysville.
No service is planned at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Homewood Foundation Benevolent Fund (Homewood.com/foundation) or the charity of your choice.