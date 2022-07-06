William Bernard Franke, 93, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Sun Valley At The Meadows in Westminster.
He has now joined the Lord and his loving wife, Elizabeth B. “Libby” Franke, who died in 1996.
Born in 1928, he was the son of the late Stephen Bernard and Christina Julia Getterman Franke.
Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He was a retired meat inspector for Giant Foods. Bill was a member of the Masons for 71 years.
He is survived by his caregivers, James and Janice Mangum, of Mount Airy, and their daughter, Teresa Lindstrom and husband Larry; as well as numerous friends.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy, Maryland.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11 at First Baptist Church of Damascus, 8850 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland. Interment will follow at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.