William Franklin Johnson, 72, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Kline Hospice House. Born Jan. 10, 1949, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Walter E. Johnson and Ruth Irene (Hopkins) Johnson.
He is preceded in death by both parents; and son-in-law, Brian Ebersole. He was the loving husband of Vickie Johnson for 53 years.
He was a graduate of Damascus High School, retiring from Bell Atlantic as a cable splicing technician, and he served as a reservist in the U.S. Army. Fishing and boating were his passions.
He is survived by his children, Carrie Ebersole, Stacie Johnson, Tessa Washington and husband Brad, and Frank Johnson; grandchildren, Lauren, Victoria, Courtney, Dakota and Erika; brother, Daniel Johnson and wife Cindy; sister, Christy Johnson; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Kline Hospice House or Frederick Health Hospice.