William Freeman

William Lloyd Freeman, 74, Frederick, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Somerford House in Frederick. He was the husband of Sandra Argo Freeman.
Born in Washington, D.C., on March 12, 1948, he was a son of the late Donald Hope and Nora Jean Mitchell Freeman. He was employed as a cable splicer with Verizon Communications until his retirement, was active with the Boy Scouts of America, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He volunteered and served multiple combat tours in the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War.
Surviving, besides his wife, are three children, John Erik Freeman (Sarah Coleman), of Alexandria, Virginia, Kathleen Ann (Eddie) Price, of Frederick, and Michael (Stacey) Mulgrew, of Reedville, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Julia Freeman, Emmaline Freeman, Cole Freeman, John Price, Benjamin Price, Timothy Price, Ryan Mulgrew, Morgan Mulgrew and Amber Radkoff; two brothers, Robert Keith (Pati) Freeman, of Woodsboro, and Donald Andrew (Karen) Freeman, of Hagerstown; and one sister, Diane Hope Freeman Harshman (Vaughn), of Frederick. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacquelyn Erin Freeman.
Memorial services will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Memorial Veterans Fund, 3033 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22201.