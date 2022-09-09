William Freeman

William Lloyd Freeman, 74, Frederick, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Somerford House in Frederick. He was the husband of Sandra Argo Freeman.

Born in Washington, D.C., on March 12, 1948, he was a son of the late Donald Hope and Nora Jean Mitchell Freeman. He was employed as a cable splicer with Verizon Communications until his retirement, was active with the Boy Scouts of America, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He volunteered and served multiple combat tours in the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War.