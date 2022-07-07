Mr. William Fulton Rice, 86, a longtime resident of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away March 26, 2022. William was born July 1, 1936, in Washington D.C., to the late Walter H. Rice Sr. and Mildred C. (Nellinger) Rice.
He was a graduate of Eastern High School in Washington, D.C. He attended Mississippi State University, where he earned a degree in forestry. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War, and he worked as a cartographer with the federal government for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara and brother Walter Rice, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He is survived by his two sons, Glenn William Rice, of New Market, and Michael Walter Rice; daughter-in-law, Rachel Erin Rice; and granddaughter, Peregrine Marie Rice, of Vail Arizona.
Gravesite interment is schedule for Monday, July 11 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, with a reception to follow.