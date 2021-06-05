William Garnett Conner, Jr.

William G. Conner, of Mount Airy, 72, passed from this life on June 2, 2021, after complications from a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Baltimore in 1949, he was the son of the late William G. Conner Sr. and Jane Meeth Conner.
President of the student council at Howard High School and an Eagle Scout, Mr. Conner later served as scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 1023 at Providence United Methodist Church in Kemptown. Mr. Conner graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in earth sciences. In 1977, he received a Ph.D. in marine biology from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.
Mr. Conner enjoyed a long career as a marine scientist, first briefly at the Smithsonian Oceanographic Sorting Center and then for nearly 30 years at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). While at NOAA, Mr. Conner led the Damage Assessment Center and subsequently the Emergency Response Division. He also represented the Department of Commerce on the National Response Team. During the last year before his retirement in 2011, he supported the BP Gulf Oil Spill response.
Mr. Conner is survived by his wife of 50 years, Berkeley Ann Conner; and three children, Robert Michael Conner and wife Marta Conner with daughter Caroline Lily, Andrew William Conner and wife Jill Kinney with children Angeline Jayne and William Nelson, and Emily Jane Conner. He is also survived by three sisters, Kathleen Revelle, of Fulton, Barbara Moreland, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and Sarah Duda, of New Bern, North Carolina.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers or contributions, Mr. Conner suggested that you pick a favorite friend or family member and tell them how much they mean to you.