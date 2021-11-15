William (Bill) Barrett Goodwin Jr., 77, of Westminster, died on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his home. He was born February 25, 1944 in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Bill is survived by Linda Goodwin, his loving wife of 42 years, and his canine companion, Corporal Betty Boots.
William was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. He worked as a Land Surveyor his entire career, ending with Loiederman Soltesz Associates. He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed working on his Ford Model A and was a member of the Model A club. He enjoyed skeet, target and competition shooting. One could always find him in his garden, tending to his lawn and flower beds.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, William Goodwin (Kimberly), Todd Fahlfeder (Dori), James Fahlfeder, Terry Goodwin, and Cheryl Wynsma (Jamie). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his close neighbors, Ari and Cindy and their children, Steven and Katie, who were a very special part of his life and he considered them family.
William was predeceased by 2 infant granddaughters.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. A Memorial service will begin at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America or a local Veterans Administration (VA). https://vva.org/donate/.
Online condolences at www.fletcherfuneralhome.net.