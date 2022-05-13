William Griffin, Jr.

William G. "Bill" Griffin Jr., 83, of Mount Airy, departed from this life Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of his wife of more than 60 years, the late Janet L. Griffin, who passed on April 24, 2022.
Born June 22, 1938, in Waycross, Georgia, he was the son of the late William G. Griffin Sr. and Susie Louise Strickland Griffin.
He was one of seven children and a man of many stories. Bill was a truck driver for several companies, including 25-plus years for Montgomery Ward, Roadway, and Penske Trucking at his retirement. While on the road, he talked to Janet for hours on the "CB," where he was known as the "catalogue cowboy" and "W. Catfish." Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion as well as the Masons and Moose Club. In his younger years, he enjoyed horses and taught children horseback riding. Bill also raced motorcycles and dragsters, and drove on the dirt track circuit against some of NASCAR's greats, including Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty. Bill and Janet loved family trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and they were fixtures at McDonald's in the morning.
He is survived by his daughter, Joan Ann Hillery and partner David Fogle; two granddaughters, Kelsey O'Malley and husband Thomas, and Kaitlin Hillery, all of Mount Airy. The family would like to thank friends Taylor Harter, Amanda Baughman and Todd Stockslager for all their help and support during these difficult times.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, where a celebration of Bill's life will take place at 1 p.m. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mount Airy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758514, Topeka, KS 66675-8514
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.