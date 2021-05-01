William H. Dennis Jr. 79, of Keedysville, Maryland, passed away on April 26, 2021. He was the loving husband of Martha (Boyce) Dennis. Bill was born May 16, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, to William and Amelia Dennis.
The first of his family to attend college, Bill took night classes at Johns Hopkins University while he and Martha raised a family. In 1978, he earned a Doctorate of Science from Johns Hopkins University, and he applied it to his career as a chemist and physical scientist with various government agencies.
A modern-day Renaissance man, he pursued knowledge with a passion, had a wide variety of interests, especially science, art, history and music. He enjoyed learning about new things every day and delighted in sharing that knowledge with others.
Music was an important part of his life, and he spent a lot of time listening to music and playing many instruments, his favorite being the piano. He composed original stories and poems, and he happily recited these to family and friends. He found peace in planting both vegetables and flowers in his beautiful garden, and he kept extensive scientific journals detailing dates, weather conditions, items planted and yield of each plant species. He loved to pick flowers for his wife so they could have color in the house.
Everyone who met him said, “He’s such a nice man.”
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter, Allison Garman and husband David; son, Bill Dennis and wife Cristin; grandchildren, Daniel Garman, Lorna Dennis and Kai Dennis; brother, Mark Dennis; sisters-in-law, Betty Dennis, Ruth Stephens, Carole Pack, Louise Graff and Ethel Livingston; many favorite nieces, especially Barbara and Mary; nephews; and several cousins. He is predeceased by a grandson, Andy Garman; and brothers, Earl and Joel Dennis.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please support educational programming by donating to your local public radio or television station through National Public Radio (NPR) or Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).
Online condolences can be made at www.keeneybasford.com.