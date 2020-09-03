William H. Gartner, 73, of Damascus, Maryland, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Cherrie L. Gartner. Born Oct. 27, 1946 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert E. Gartner and Harriet K. Gartner.
Billy graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1964. After graduating, he spent four years in the military. He worked at the United States Postal Service for 42 years. During retirement, he worked for the Train Depot in Mount Airy, Maryland, fixing any type of collectible trains.
Billy loved American Flyer trains and was written up in the TCA magazine for his amazing American Flyer train layout. He housed a collection of 127 American Flyer train sets. Billy also enjoyed working outdoors, fixing tractors, and traveling to train shows and NASCAR races with his son, Jason.
Surviving him are his beloved son Jason and wife Ashley of Mount Airy, Maryland; daughter Keri Geraghty and husband Colin of Columbia, Maryland; five beloved grandchildren, Colton, Cassie, Kenna, Ali, and Natalie; Brothers Tom Gartner and wife Joyce, Robert Gartner and wife Kathy; mother-in-law June S. Ward, and sisters-in-law Vicki Edwards and Terrie Ward. He also has nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends was held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.