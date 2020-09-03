SSGT. Retired, William Morgan Harbaugh, 85, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. William passed away from complications from a stroke he suffered in July 2020. William had been in failing health since his wife Shirley’s passing in May 2015.
William was born at home on March 3, 1935 in Sabillasville to the late Henson William Harbaugh and Mary Catherine (Lantz) Harbaugh. Bill was the 3rd born of five children. His parents relocated to Harbaugh Valley to the farm formerly owned by the Lantz family.
William grew up on “The Farm” taking care of the animals and performing maintenance on the vehicles and tractors.
In 1954 he married Shirley Lee Hardman of Greenstone, PA. Shortly after, he joined the Maryland Army National Guard 29th Division and moved to the state military reservation in Havre de Grace, MD, on the Chesapeake Bay, formerly the Havre de Grace racetrack.
Bill’s only son was born in June 1955.
In April of 1957, Bill was offered a position at Fort Ritchie Army Base in Cascade, MD. He worked at Site R and Fort Ritchie, as essential personnel, as a heavy equipment mechanic keeping generations working. Bill was a master mechanic and jack of all trades. After retiring from Fort Ritchie, he and his wife Shirley sold and repaired Army Surplus and military jeep and truck parts.
William is survived by one son, Carlton Lee Harbaugh, his younger brother, Charlie Harbaugh, his youngest sister, Betty Harbaugh Kelly and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Lee (Hardman) Harbaugh, his older sister, Catherine Gelhaus and his older brother Martin Luther Harbaugh, Sr.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at Jacob’s Church Cemetery, Fairfield, PA, with Pastor Richard Daughtridge officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave. Smithsburg, MD 21783, to help defray funeral expenses. All donations will be appreciated.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.