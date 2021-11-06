William Harrison Wynn passed away Oct. 28, 2021. We was born Feb. 1, 1960, in Washington, D.C., to William and June Wynn, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Laurel, Maryland. Harry lived and breathed America’s space program. He joined NASA in the late 1970s, working on the Nimbus mission at the Goddard Space Flight Center. He later worked on the Landsat mission before joining the team on the Hubble Space Telescope. He spent the rest of his career (31-plus years) on Hubble, helping make history with the extraordinary observatory. His interests included motor racing, model rocketry and shooting sports. Harry loved his country and had a passion for its history, especially the Civil War and World War II. Harry made friends everywhere he went. He is survived by his brother, Reese Wynn, of Frederick; his wife, Patricia Wynn, of Pasadena; his stepdaughters, Amelia McMahon, of Silver Spring, and Claire Doris, of Pasadena; and his nieces, Samantha Reeping, of Laurel, and Lila June Wynn of, Sharpsburg. He will be dearly missed.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Long & Foster Real Estate Frederick