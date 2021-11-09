William Harrison Wynn passed away October 28th, 2021. Born February 1, 1960 in Washington, D.C to William and June Wynn, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Laurel, MD.
Harry lived and breathed America’s Space program. He joined NASA in the late 1970’s working on the Nimbus mission at the Goddard Space Flight Center. He later worked on the Landsat mission before joining the team on the Hubble Space Telescope. He spent the rest of career (31+ years) on Hubble, helping make history with the extraordinary observatory. His interests included motor racing, model rocketry, and shooting sports. Harry loved his country and had a passion for it’s history, especially the Civil War and World War II. Harry made friends everywhere he went.
He is survived by his brother Reese Wynn of Frederick, his wife Patricia Wynn of Pasadena, his stepdaughters Amelia McMahon of Silver Spring and Claire Doris of Pasadena, and his nieces Samantha Reeping of Laurel and Lila June Wynn of Sharpsburg. He will be dearly missed.