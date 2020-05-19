William Harvey Hill of Frederick, MD, departed this life at ago 80 on May 15, 2020. William (Bill) was born on August 22, 1939 in Ridley Park, PA, to the late Willie Alexander and Christina Hicks Hill. He was the first of five children born to this union.
Harvey, as he was fondly called by his siblings, graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February, 1958. While stationed in Montgomery, AL, Bill met and married Shirley Sellers Hill on Feb. 23, 1974 and, shortly thereafter, relocated to Frederick, MD. Bill received his Associates Degree in Accounting from Frederick Community College in 1978 and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management and Accounting from University of Maryland in 1989.
He traveled the world during his 20-year military career, retiring in 1978 as a Senior Enlisted Advisor. Bill continued to serve his country as a civilian in the Air Force Medical Logistics Office at Fort Detrick before retiring in 2005. His final work assignment was as a Program Manager for STG until both he and Shirley retired in 2012. Bill was a faithful member at First Missionary Baptist Church, where he and Shirley became members in 1981.
Those left to cherish his memory are his: loving wife, Shirley Hill; adoring daughters, Stefanie Johnson (Larry) and Krystal McCants (Damien); sisters, Trina Potts and Ellen Kirby (Robert); brother, John Hill; brothers-in-law, Nathaniel Vivians (Dorothy) and Larry Sellers; grandchildren, Anthony Johnson, Deion Johnson and Jason Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hill.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home. Due to COVID19 restrictions, services are private but can be viewed live via webcast at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com on Mr. Hill’s tribute page. Interment is at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.