On April 5, 2022, William Harvey Zeigler, 102 years old, fondly known as BOTTS, departed peacefully at home in Damascus, Maryland. Harvey was born to the late Ellsworth and Bertha Zeigler.
Harvey was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, Maryland, and a World War II veteran. He was married to the late Bertha Bowins.
He is survived by his four daughters, Rose Zeigler, Zepharra (Barbara) Fitz, Sheila (Shelika) Zeigler-Arnold and husband Wayne, and Keely Zeigler; seven grandchildren, Kamonte McCray, Remigia Nance, Asharelah Watford, Durriyyah Blake, Sirr Fulton, Shakinah Fulton and Sharrell Lupoe; and 12 great-grandchildren. Harvey was predeceased by his brother, Edwin; and nine sisters, Nettie Gray, Dorothy Frazier, Inez McAbee, Sara Blagmond, Eleanor and Gladys Zeigler, Mavis Prather, Geraldine Myers and Rona Randall.
Expressions of sympathy may be s hared with the family at snowdencares.com.
His homegoing celebration is at 11 a.m. April 23 at the Damascus United Methodist Church.