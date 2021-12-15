Mr. William Henry Reaver, 77, also known as "Bill" or "Billy", died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Peggy Jo (Seals) Reaver.
Born Aug. 4, 1944, in Mount Airy, he was the son of the late William and Thelma (Bitler) Reaver.
Mr. Reaver was a lifelong member of Marvin Chapel Methodist Church. In his early years, Bill worked the farm and then worked for Hahn's Transportation as a truck driver for many years. He later was a manager at Liberty Gas Station in Frederick. Bill was a big advocate and loved his horses for many years. He also loved to play bingo.
Mr. Reaver has a surviving sister, Ganel Louise Jewell of Frederick; two daughters, Shelley L. (Reaver) Angell and husband Charles, of Ocala, Florida, and Connie Sue (Reaver) Klipp and husband Robert, of Hagerstown, Maryland. Bill had five grandchildren, Melissa Bartholomew, of Tavares, Florida, Desirea Lanich, of Eldersburg, Maryland, Stephanie Stitley, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Kara Weller, of Lady Lake, Florida, and the late Brittany Weller. He also had 10 great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents William Woodrow and Thelma Louise (Bitler) Reaver and granddaughter Brittany Lynn Weller.
Mr. Reaver is at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771, where family and friends may visit Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon, with a service from 12-12:30 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Marvin Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery on Woodville Road, Mount Airy, Maryland.
Family and friends are welcome to join gathering for food at Marvin Chapel Church after services.
