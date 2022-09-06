William Hipkins

Mr. William Atlee "Willie" Hipkins, 94, of Crestwood Village in Frederick, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sylvia I. Hipkins for 54 years.
Mr. Hipkins, born May 24, 1928, was the son of the late Walter Lewis Hipkins and Mary Catherine (Brandenburg) Hipkins.
Mr. Hipkins was a dairy farmer in the Urbana area and later in New Market, finally retiring in 2015. He was a longtime member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, of Urbana, and later New Market United Methodist Church. In addition he was also a member of the Frederick County Farm Bureau; an active board member and chairman for the Southern States Frederick CoOp; a member of the Capital Milk Producers Association; and a member of the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association.
Mr. Hipkins is survived by his son, Jeffrey Allen England and wife Judy, of New Market; and his grandson, Christopher Allen England and wife Kate. He was also survived by his dear friends, Michael E. Brandenburg, whom he considered a second son, and wife Cindy, of Middletown; and neighbor and guardian angel, Carolyn Linton.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Hipkins was proceeded in death by his grandson, Cobey Adam England; and brothers, Rufus B. Hipkins, Perry L. Hipkins, John W. Hipkins and Franklin Hipkins.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at New Market United Methodist Church, 5501 Old New Market Road, New Market, MD 21774. The Rev. Scott Clawson will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Market United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 111, New Market, MD 21774, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.