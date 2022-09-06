William Hipkins

Mr. William Atlee "Willie" Hipkins, 94, of Crestwood Village in Frederick, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sylvia I. Hipkins for 54 years.

Mr. Hipkins, born May 24, 1928, was the son of the late Walter Lewis Hipkins and Mary Catherine (Brandenburg) Hipkins.