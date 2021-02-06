On Sunday Jan. 31, 2021, William J. Broderick Jr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief illness. Born in Lonaconing, Maryland, on Nov. 10, 1929, to the late William J. Broderick Sr. and Catherine Esther Broderick. Bill went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a career Maryland state police trooper achieving the rank of sergeant while serving the majority of time in the electronics division. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane; their daughter Cathy, son-in-law, John and grandchildren Erin and Griffin; his sister Ann Louise, sister-in-law Naomi and many nieces and nephews. A covid-19-compliant pass-through viewing will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in memory of Bill at 10:30 a.m. Friday Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 201 South Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877, with Fr. Dave Wells presiding.
The Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stmartinsweb.org. Burial will immediately follow at All Souls Cemetery in Germantown, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s memory to Montgomery Hospice, Inc., 1355 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. The donation form can be found at montgomeryhospice.org. Please sign the family guestbook at www.DeVolFuneralHome.com