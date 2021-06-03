WIlliam James Koch

William J. (Bill) Koch passed away peacefully and with grace at Edenton in Frederick, Maryland, on May 31, 2021, at the age of 92. Bill can now again partner with his beloved late wife, Dolores (Tweety), at the great bridge table in the sky and trip-the-light-fantastic with her in heavenly dance halls. Bill is survived by darling daughters, Nancy J. Malloy and Kathy R. Burks and their fine families. Services are private.
Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home of Frederick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Bill to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org/donate).