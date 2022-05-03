William James Loveless

William (Billy) James Loveless was born to James and Michelle Loveless, of Ijamsville, Maryland, on Aug. 10, 1987. Billy passed away peacefully April 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his son, James Loveless; his beloved wife, Alex Loveless; his siblings, Todd Loveless (Kelly Forostiak), of Ijamsville, Mary Loveless Humerick (Tanner), of Ijamsville, and Sarah Loveless (Nick Bloom), of Ijamsville; grandparents, William “Dee-Daddy” Loveless, of Columbia, and Maryann Anderson “Nana,” of New Market; extended family members Bob and Patti Baker, and Joseph and Gale Cummings, of Monrovia; and many relatives and devoted friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha “Dee-Dee” Loveless, of Columbia, and John Anderson “Paw Paw.”
Billy was a dedicated carpenter to his father’s company, JWL Woodworking Inc. Those who knew him would say he was the epitome of a handyman and a jack-of-all-trades. Billy had a passion for hunting and fishing, and was an avid gardener and cook. His favorite pastime was teaching James new skills, especially welding. Billy enjoyed vacationing at their family’s cabin located in West Virginia. Prior to his spinal injury, Billy loved driving his Bass Tracker boat and 1987 Softtail Harley-Davidson.
There will be a celebration of life for Billy May 6 at Frederick Elks Lodge No. 674.