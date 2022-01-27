William King, Sr.

SFC William M. “Bill” King Sr. entered into eternal rest on Jan. 19, 2022, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center at the age of 93. He was the loving husband of Nellie E. King for 68 years. Born on April 17, 1928, in Brunswick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Elisha Henry King and Rosa Anna Clinton King. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He was employed by the B&O Railroad, Brunswick, Maryland, as a trackman for five years. He also worked at People’s Home Furnishings in Brunswick, Maryland, High’s Dairy (Capital Milk) as a freight handler, Frederick, Maryland, for 17 years, and an additional 12 years as a truck driver prior to retiring.
He was known as a jack-of-all-trades. He loved doing carpentry work, and was very intelligent and creative. He renovated his home inside and out. He also enjoyed doing automotive work. He loved music, especially listening to gospel hymns. He shared his skills with his beloved sons and grandsons. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Toward the end, he enjoyed going sightseeing with his wife.
He was an honorably discharged veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for two years.
In addition to his loving and caring wife, he is survived by his four children, who will cherish his memory: Joyce Pearson (s/o Jeremiah), Bonnie Henderson (husband Richard) who is also a devoted son-in-law, William King Jr. (s/o Dinah) and Richard King (wife SuEllen); and son-in-law: Ronald Pearson Sr.
Five grandchildren who will always have fine memories of their grandfather: Richard “Ricky” Henderson (Waneta), RJ Pearson, Jr. (s/o April), Rosa Pearson (s/o Jaredd), Brian King and Marcus Henderson Sr.; grandson-in-law: Ronald SanMiguel.
Eleven great-grandchildren who will always have fine memories of their great grandfather: Davonte Pearson, Jaron Pearson, Deaundre Weedon-King, Cameron Henderson, Trey Pearson, Jayda Pearson, Kayla Henderson, Ava Pearson, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Henderson, Jr., and Liam Henderson.
He is preceded in death by three brothers: Charles King Sr., James King and his twin Joseph King; and six beloved pets: Peanut, PJ, Buster, LP, LoLo and Ivory (surviving pet: Sparkles). He has eight surviving sisters-in-law: Mary Johnson, Maybelle Holland, Jane Ann Jones, Dorothy Johnson, Henrietta Moten, Sarah Duffin, Geraldine Hill and Mary Morris; two surviving brothers-in-law: William Morris (Glenda) and Leo Morris Sr.; and many nieces, nephews and faithful friends.
Visitation will be held on Jan. 31, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, Maryland. Funeral service and interment with military honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Frederick County Animal Shelter and St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.