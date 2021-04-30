William King

William Edward King, 71, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Meritus Health Medical Center, Hagerstown. Born in Frederick on Sept. 4, 1949, Bill was a son of the late Charles F. and Betty Six King.
Bill was a graduate of Thomas Johnson High School, Class of 1967 and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He had worked for many years in security for Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was a life member of the Francis Scott Key American Legion, the VFW and Independent Hose Company.
Surviving are his brothers, Larry W. King, and Curtis F. King Sr. and wife Linda, all of Frederick; and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by special friend, Robin Ashley. He was preceded in death by a sister, Twyla Ball; and her husband, Ernie.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army, 223 W. Fifth Street, Frederick, MD 21701.