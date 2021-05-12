William King

Mr. William Ralph King (Billy), of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, was one of 10 children of the late Mildred and Melvin King Sr., born on Jan. 11, 1948 in Olney, Maryland. Surrounded by his loving family, Billy passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the age of 73. He is survived by his daughters, Valerie Turnquist (Robert), Connie King and Kristi Cunningham (Gary); grandchildren, Seth King, Holly Kefauver (Noah), Samantha Webb (Donny), Michael Turnquist, Christopher Turnquist and Emily Turnquist; one great-grandchild, Harper Kefauver; brothers, Melvin King Jr. (Helen) and Carlton King (Phyllis); sisters, Peggy Daufeldt (Don) and Debra Bennett (Steve); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Billy was received in death by his late wife, Jeanne King; his father and mother, Melvin and Mildred King; siblings, Ronnie, Nancy, Ruby and Vivian; his sidekick and twin brother, John (Bobby); and many loved ones.
Billy has a lifetime of accomplishments, and it can be said he did things his way. He and his twin brother, Bobby, were inseparable and pranksters from an early age. His father taught him how to be a brick mason and instilled the importance of hard work and the value of a dollar. He married Jeanne Baker at the age of 17. The family always joked that his parents wouldn’t sign for a driver’s license, but they signed for him to marry. Billy and Jeanne loved to attend dances on the weekend. Cookouts with neighbors were commonplace.
He was a volunteer firefighter at Montgomery County Fire Department. Billy loved kids and coached Little League baseball. He formed his own team and played in a softball league for a number of years. He worked at Cornett Excavating and went on to start his own masonry and home improvements business.
One of his favorite pastimes was car racing. He traded his Harley Davidson for a race car and loved spending summers at the racetrack, driving his 1984 Ford Mustang. He loved to hunt, fish and golf. In his later years, he enjoyed nothing more than sitting on his front porch and enjoying nature unfold before his very eyes in a house he built into a four-bedroom home from a tiny cabin.
Billy was dedicated to his family and raised three daughters. He adored and doted on his grandchildren. He loved his family and friends and would give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it. He lived a beautiful and full life without regret.
Services will be held at Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Interment will be private.
Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.