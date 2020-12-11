William L. and Judith L. Moore

William L. Moore, age 80, and Judith L. (Harding) Moore, age 77, died together in their family home on Dec. 4 in rural Sabillasville, Maryland, from accidental exposure to carbon monoxide.
William was born Aug. 14, 1940 in Creagerstown, Maryland, and was a lifelong resident of the Frederick area. He is a graduate of Frostburg State College. Bill was a public school teacher, spending most of his career teaching mathematics at Frederick High School, with a stint as President of the FCTA, where he negotiated many of the benefits packages still used to this day.
Judith was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Newton, Massachusetts, and spent her formative years in Santa Clara, California. Judy majored in French at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, where she met her future husband while working as a student teacher. She became involved with the Girl Scouts as a troop leader, and followed this path of girls’ empowerment to become Field Services Director for The Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA.
Bill and Judy were married Aug. 13, 1966, in Santa Clara, California. They raised three children, Shannon, Sean, and Bridget. They loved the outdoors and traveling, and spent their golden years as consummate globetrotters. It was not uncommon to find Bill with a camera in hand, and Judy, a book.
Both were quick to laugh, and always willing to lend a helping hand. They had few acquaintances, as to know them was to experience Bill’s wit and Judy’s grace, so when it came to friends, their coffers overflowed.
Bill and Judy’s children would tell you that no weekend errand was complete without an encounter with a joyous former student, ready to tell their tale of Mr. Moore, the tough teacher who stayed after school to ensure their future success. Their children would tell you how their mom taught them to build a campfire and cook a chocolate-stuffed banana next to a cake in an aluminum foil-covered cardboard oven. Their children would tell you how you could never meet more loving and beautiful people than their parents. And they would be right.
In addition to their three children, Bill and Judy are survived by six grandchildren, Nicolas, Byron, Hugo, Vega, Arlo and Marko. Bill is survived by seven siblings, Buddy, Peggy, Patsy, Danny, Thad, Dee Dee and Delia. Judy is survived by her brother, John. Both are survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of their lives will be scheduled in the coming months.