William L. Barr, 74, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick, Maryland.
He was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Jefferson County, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Mitchell Granville Barr and Ann Virginia (Creamer) Barr.
William retired from PNC Bank as executive vice president.
He was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church, where he had served on various committees.
He graduated from Charles Town High School, Class of 1964, and also attended Shepherd College.
He was the past president of the Jefferson Chapter Ruritan Club; former member of the Citizens Fire Company, Charles Town, West Virginia; and was associated with the YMCA Boys Club and the Frederick County Little League.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon L. (Sine) Barr, at home; son, Michael T. Barr and wife Susan, of Bethesda, Maryland; daughter, Tracey M. Garrott and husband Rain, of Dargan, Maryland; grandchildren, Sarah Garrott, Briar Garrott, Luke Garrott, Steffen Barr and Jason Barr.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Pleasant View Memory Gardens, 2938 Charles Town Road, Kearneysville, West Virginia, 25430 with Pastor William Carpenter officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Ranson, West Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church, 3882 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755.
